FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The shooters came in by the back door Saturday night just before midnight and just started shooting.

That’s according to a woman who attended the “angelversary” for Demarcus Hale, Jr., killed exactly three years ago Saturday.

He was 18.

The professionally decorated party with black, gold and white balloons and formal table coverings was held at a hall in the 2200 block of Oliver Street, according to Fort Wayne police.

Timika Bonner, a friend of the victim’s family, had just left the party when she was informed that the shooters had taken the life of Hale’s mother and shot two others Bonner called “innocent bystanders.”

The Allen County Coroner’s office has not released the identity of the victim.

“It was too peaceful and then all of the sudden, what changed? There was no report of a fight,” Bonner says, even though there have been reports otherwise. “From my understanding, they came in and they just started shooting. Nobody saw it coming.”

The shooters entered the hall by the back door next to the kitchen where people had been smoking, Bonner said. The door may have been left open a crack because all the invited guests had entered by the front door.

Just before she left the party, Bonner said the victim remarked that she didn’t know some of the people who were coming in.

Tamika in front of memorial pictures of DeMarcus Hale Jr. Courtesy: Timika Bonner

“Three of them were masked up,” Bonner said the victim told her. “It’s a lot of these dudes that I don’t know. These ain’t Marcus’ friends.”

Since Hale was killed, the victim knew who to expect coming to every event she held in her son’s honor.

The masks apparently resemble COVID-19 masks and are being used to commit crimes.

Bonner knew the victim through her own family and her son, De’Onta Bonner, also known as Debo, killed Oct. 2, 2012 near Weisser Park Avenue.

Debo treated Demarcus like his little brother and let him tag along.

She said Hale’s mother left Fort Wayne after her son died “to get away from the mess,” including threats from local people.

Hale’s father, Demarcus Hale, Sr., was killed at the age of 25 in November, 2006.

The witnesses at the party said the police were rude and insinuated that the partygoers knew the perpetrators.

“All you all here know who it was,” the police reportedly said.

Before the shootings, “everybody was fine, talking, sitting around, playing cards, dancing, taking pictures, on their phones,” said Bonner who learned she lost a loved one Sunday.

“I’m still distraught and still in shock,” Bonner said. “I’m still struggling and I’m still hurting.”