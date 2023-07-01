An image of a GFL truck taken at the company’s transfer station in Fort Wayne on Friday, 7/1/22.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, July 1, 2022, GFL Environmental officially took over as the solid waste collector in the city of Fort Wayne.

One year later, it would seem that what many described as a nightmare — Red River Waste Solutions — is now a distant memory.

On its final day of service, WANE 15 looked back on Red River’s time in Fort Wayne, which included numerous issues.

There were missed pickups across town from the moment the company took over in January of 2018. Red River was never able to fulfill its contract with the city, and had to file Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in the process.

As GFL took over, there were a few misses and a mistake by a driver caught on camera, but WANE 15 stayed on top of the data. Three weeks in, GFL was performing well. The numbers showed 99.8% of customers had no issues that week.

As we moved into the 2023 calendar year, GFL continued to deliver on the promise company leaders made to residents, even as winter weather worked against them.

Months after making residents forget about their former pickup problems, GFL was awarded a contract to take over trash and recycling collections in the city of Huntington.

GFL’s contract with the City of Fort Wayne runs through June 30, 2030, with an option to extend for an additional two years.