Saturday event offering free food, clothes and vaccines

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event on Saturday is offering free food, clothes and vaccines at the Wayne Township Trustee Office, 320 E Superior St.

Three Fort Wayne organizations are coming together for this event: Wayne Township Trustee Office, HealthVisions Midwest and Anthony Medical Associates.

Anthony Medical Associates said it will be accepting walk-in appointments for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone who attends will be able to receive a hot dog lunch, take home food pantry items and pick from an assortment of clothes. You do not have to participate in the vaccination event to receive the goodies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss