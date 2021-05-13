Saturday event offering free food, clothes and vaccines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event on Saturday is offering free food, clothes and vaccines at the Wayne Township Trustee Office, 320 E Superior St.

Three Fort Wayne organizations are coming together for this event: Wayne Township Trustee Office, HealthVisions Midwest and Anthony Medical Associates.

Anthony Medical Associates said it will be accepting walk-in appointments for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone who attends will be able to receive a hot dog lunch, take home food pantry items and pick from an assortment of clothes. You do not have to participate in the vaccination event to receive the goodies.