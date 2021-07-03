Satek Winery celebrates 20th anniversary

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – The Satek Winery is hosting a weeklong celebration in honor of its 20th anniversary this week.

“There are 120 wineries, or so in the state of Indiana, only about 20 of them, I believe have been open for over 20 years,” said Shane Christ, the president of the Indiana Wine and Vineyard Association. “So, it’s a very unique position to be in to have this longevity in this long term success. We kind of like to toot our horn on that.”

The anniversary celebration runs from July 2 through July 11. If you buy two bottles of wine, you’ll receive a 20th anniversary glass in return.

Christ described the week as a “broad celebration.”

“So, each day we try to have something new,” said Christ. “We did release six new wines yesterday so you get a chance to try all of these new wines… We will have some food trucks out, we’ll have some vendors out.”

Some of those food trucks include Fort Wayne’s Wildwood Grill and the Wellness Food Bar.

The winery also offers free tastings, about 25 different wines, a picnic area with tents and tours.

Satek Winery is located at 6208 N Van Guilder Rd, Fremont, IN 46737. Its open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information click here.