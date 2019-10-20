Sassie Cakes offers sweet treats and beautiful cakes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For over 5 years, Sassie Cakes has offered up sweet treats to the area. The sweets boutique has been voted Fort Wayne Readers Choice for best wedding cakes in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Sassie Cakes is owned by Krysta and Mark Young.

Their 1014 Broadway Street location offer daily changing cookie dough, cookies, French macarons, cake, brownies and more.

Another portion of Sassie Cakes is wedding cakes. Krysta works with each client to create the best cake possible on a couple’s special day.

To learn more about Sassie Cakes, click here.