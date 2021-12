FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bring out the family to meet Santa’s reindeer at Jefferson Pointe.

Live reindeer will visit shoppers in the fountain court area from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

‘Nutcracker’ is name of the reindeer who steals the spotlight at the free event.

The reindeer will continue to visit every Saturday through December 18, and on Christmas Eve from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.