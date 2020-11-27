Santa visits in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – It’s a holiday tradition for families to get pictures with Santa, or have kids tell him what they want for Christmas. But in the midst of a global pandemic, will that be possible?

WANE 15 looked into four popular Santa spots to find out.

The first place you can usually see the jolly ole elf is Jefferson Pointe. Santa has made a helicopter landing in years past, but that will not be the case this year.

Santa isn’t coming to Jefferson Pointe.

However, the holidays are still happening at the outdoor mall. You can catch the synchronized light show at Jefferson Pointe’s tree every night from 6 until 10 p.m.

Also every Saturday you can see reindeer in the fountain court. They will be there from 5 until 7, and on Christmas Eve from noon until 2.

Another place you’ll be able to find reindeer is at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

They will be there every Saturday until Christmas, as well.

What won’t be there is Santa Claus. But you can check out the latest exhibit “Oh? Christmas Tree.”

It features Christmas Trees of different regions. The outdoor garden is also illuminated with different holiday lights.

The Embassy Theatre’s Festival of Trees features dozens of decorated trees to get you in the Christmas spirit. Part of the festival is Santa Land, where you would, of course, find the big man in red.

Due to the pandemic, Santa will not physically be at the festival. Families will be able to see, talk, and take pictures virtually with Santa. The Embassy Theatre will be hosting some Santa events, click here to learn more.

Virtual visits are also being offered by Glenbrook Square. The hope is to offer a visit that is safe for those that don’t feel comfortable seeing Santa is person.

You’ll be to connect with multiple devices during the visit, that means grandma, grandpa, aunts, uncles and cousins can join in on the visit. Reservations are required and it does cost money do this version. You can see more information by clicking here.

However, Santa will be present at the mall starting Friday, November 27th.

His presence will look different than years past. Santa will be sitting behind a large, decorative frame to promote social distancing. The frame will allow for festive picture opportunities.

Because you’ll be at a distance, you’ll still be able to interact with Santa.

Glenbrook Mall is encouraging now more than ever to make reservations for your Santa visit.

Both Santa and guests will be required to wear masks. Click here to make reservations.

Of course, you can still come down to Calhoun and Main and see Santa in lights every night until at least January.