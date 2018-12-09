Santa Train returns for 17th year Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Folks had the chance to explore Santa's railroad workshop during the 17th Annual Santa Train at the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society.

Each trip is operated by a vintage diesel locomotive and lasts approximately 20 minutes.

Unfortunately, the Santa Train is booked up, so you'll have to wait until next year.

Ticket sales begin in November.

Learn more about upcoming events at the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society by clicking here.

The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society is located at 15808 Edgerton Road in New Haven.