NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Want to take a ride alongside Santa to spread some holiday cheer? Well, it may not be his usual mode of transportation.

Those wanting to jump-start the holiday season can head to New Haven to sit alongside Santa in the Christmas Caboose which returns again this year. The caboose offers riders the opportunity to sit alongside Santa and their family for a 20-minute caboose ride around New Haven.

Very few tickets remain, but you can still head to the departure station to check out the train and enjoy Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee which will be serving hot drinks and warm baked goods. Tickets cost $9 each with children 3 and under riding for free. Private ride-alongs are also available for families and small groups.

All caboose rides take off from 15808 Edgerton Road in New Haven, which happens to be the restoration facility of the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society. The restoration facility offers tours by appointment only so if you can’t make the ride you can always check out other historical trains.

To find out more information on Christmas Caboose head to their website to possibly snag one of the last tickets of the season.