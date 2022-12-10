FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Santa Claus is comin’ to town on Saturday, thanks to local organizations who are giving back to families this season.

‘Santa on Tour’ is providing gifts for kids ages 2-12 through donations from the community.

The toy drive is being held at the Fort Wayne Urban League from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Urban League, Fort Wayne NAACP, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Club are hosting the event.

Organizers said toys must be new or gently used, sanitized, gift-wrapped, and labeled for the age group and gender.