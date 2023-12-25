WAYNEDALE, Ind. (WANE) – On Christmas Eve, Santa paid a visit to a few Waynedale neighborhoods before his big night delivering gifts. He and Mrs. Claus rode on a Christmas trolley to give his reindeer a break.

They passed through neighborhoods to spread joy, hope, and warmth for the holiday.

“Just the smiles, the excitement of the kids all gathering together and jumping up and down and I’ve seen Santa who saw a kid who was coming down the lane and he missed us. So we stopped the trolley. Santa got off and went met that kid got down on one knee and listen to his Christmas wish and it just was very very emotional,” said Camille Garrison with the Waynedale Events Committee.