Crews install the Santa and his Reindeer display on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in downtown Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s iconic Santa and his Reindeer holiday display is going up.

Crews began installing the massive lighted display on the side of the PNC Building along Main Street early Wednesday.

The display won’t be lit, of course, until downtown Fort Wayne’s Night of Lights holiday lighting event, set for Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23.

