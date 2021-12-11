Santa Claus is comin’ to the Botanical Conservatory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Santa Claus and his reindeer are visiting the Botanical Conservatory for the next few Saturdays before Christmas.

Guests can pet holiday-dressed reindeer and pose for pictures while enjoying the “Alpine Holiday” exhibit and other jolly scenery on the way to see Santa himself.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. December 11 and December 18. Families should note that Santa takes a break between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Majic 95.1 WAJI and PBS Fort Wayne.

Regular admission fees apply.

