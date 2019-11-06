Santa and his reindeer display going up in downtown Fort Wayne

Crews install the Santa display on the side of the PNC Center in downtown Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The iconic Santa and his reindeer display is going up in downtown Fort Wayne.

Crews began installing the display on the side of the PNC Center at Main and Calhoun streets on Wednesday morning.

Santa and his reindeer have been a staple in downtown Fort Wayne since it was raised on the side of Wolf & Dessauer’s in 1940. Today, the display is the primary draw of the city’s annual Night of Lights event, when it’s lit for the season.

Night of Lights 2019 is set for Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 5:15-8 p.m. WANE 15 evening anchor Terra Brantley will emcee the event.