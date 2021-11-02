Santa and his Reindeer display going up in downtown Fort Wayne

Display will be lit during Night of Lights, Wednesday, Nov. 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Fort Wayne – Santa Claus is coming to town!

The famed Santa and his Reindeer display was being installed on the side of the PNC Bank Building along Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday morning.

A representative with the Downtown Improvement District told WANE 15 the display takes about a day or two to be hung.

The display – and many more downtown – will be lit during the annual Night of Lights event, set for Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 24. WANE 15 will have live coverage of the festive fun that night!