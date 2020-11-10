Santa and his reindeer display goes up in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa Claus has come to town.

The ever-popular Santa and his reindeer display was installed on the side of the PNC Center at Main and Calhoun streets on Tuesday.

Santa and his reindeer have been a staple in downtown Fort Wayne since it was raised on the side of Wolf & Dessauer’s in 1940. Today, the display is the primary draw of the city’s annual Night of Lights event, when it’s lit for the season.

Night of Lights was canceled for 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To keep the festivities alive, though, WANE 15 will air Merry and Bright: A History of the Night of Lights in the near future.