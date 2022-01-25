Sammie Vance heads to the Indiana Statehouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne activist is heading to the Indiana Statehouse this morning, to receive the Firefly award!

13-year-old Author and Community Activist Sammie Vance is heading to the Indiana Statehouse this morning after receiving a personal invite from Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch. Vance will be given a tour of the facility, and will be a Senate page for the day.

Vance is also receiving the Brilliant Firefly award, which is given to young Hoosiers who demonstrate outstanding community service, academic achievement, or exceptional leadership in their communities. Only Hoosiers ages 18 and under can receive this honor, and nominations must be must be submitted by a member of the Indiana General Assembly.

“This is a really cool opportunity to be recognized by the Lieutenant Governor personally. I’m honored to be able to have this experience and to be chosen for this award,” Vance told WANE 15.

Vance also has her hands in other ventures. Besides having her own book titled ‘Inspire the World: A Kid’s Journey to Making a Difference,’ and changing the world through the buddy bench project, she’s also being featured in the first episode of the Reading Rainbow reboot, returning after 15 years.

“I’m really excited for that, it’s another cool opportunity and I watched Reading Rainbow as a little kid so it’ll be cool,” Vance said.

And the recognition doesn’t stop there. Vance made Top 20 for Time and Nickelodeon’s second annual Time Kid of the Year. She’ll be featured on Nickelodeon next month during the Time Kid of the Year episode. She was chosen to represent in the top 20 out of 5,000 nominees.

Locally, Vance says she plans to create another Buddy Bench at Townhouse Retirement Center soon. She says residents there are already collecting bottle caps for it.