FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse has finished it’s second week of storm clean-up in Fort Wayne, completing 140 work orders since arriving.

If you need assistance with storm debris removal, you can Samaritan’s Purse at 260-210-2289.

To volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse, you can come to a quick orientation meeting at Avalon Church at 1212 Lower Huntington Road any day at 7:30 AM or 12:30 PM. From there, you will get assigned to a team to work that day for as little or as long as you are able to help. You can also call 260-222-3069.

Since they arrived in Fort Wayne on June 16, they have assembled a team locally and from across the country. Volunteers have poured in from Texas, New York, Wisconsin, Missouri, Tennessee and beyond. Local volunteers are serving as well.

Samaritan’s Purse has received 237 work orders in Fort Wayne, 140 of those having been completed. There have been over 215 volunteers totaling over 3700 volunteer hours, and the number is climbing each day as multiple teams head out into the city to clear debris, falling trees, and build relationships with the homeowners.

“It’s heartwarming to see the community rise up and help, and it is humbling to see the many volunteers pour in from around the country to serve us.” said lead pastor K.Paul Maurer of Avalon Church.

“There is more work to be done, so please come a volunteer with us! We love this community, and we feel we are living out our purpose when we get to serve it.”