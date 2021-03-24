Salvatori’s opens new location in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Salvatori’s has officially opened a new location on West Washington Center Road.

The popular Italian restaurant chain had a soft opening for the past few days but officially opened their doors to customers on Wednesday.

This new location is the fourth for the chain. The other locations include:

New Haven: 12244 McKenzie Dr.

Fort Wayne Southwest: 10337 Illinois Rd.

Auburn: 170 Smaltz Way

The menu includes: pizza, pasta, sandwiches and salads made using family recipes in a casual dining. Beer and wine, gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available.

