Salvation Army’s annual ‘Tools for School’ drive to offer haircuts, dental screenings and more

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Salvation Army is hosting another “Tools for School” drive to provided area families with the supplies their kids need to be successful in the classroom.

Last year, the group provided more than 1,000 children with back-to-school tools, and organizers hope to help even more this year.

“Last year in the middle of the pandemic was a different response, but we do recognize at the Salvation Army that people are still coming out of that. You have families who are still struggling, and so we want to provide as much as we can to help ease that burden in terms of getting folks back to where they want to be,” said Kenyon Sivels, Captain of the Fort Wayne Salvation Army. “And obviously school is a place where kids want to be, need to be. We see that and we want to help as much as we are able to do.”

How/what to donate:

Drop off school supplies at various donation barrels throughout the community “Any school items are appreciated, but items of greatest need are backpacks, hand sanitizer, tissue boxes, glue sticks, dry erase markers, index dividers, highlighters, [and] 3 ring binders,” the Salvation Army’s website said.

Donate $25 or more to fill a backpack

Any business interested in having a barrel at their location can contact the Salvation Army at 260-744-2311.

Donations will be accepted until Aug. 6.

In addition to school supplies, Sivels said the Salvation Army will be bringing a dental clinic and haircuts to the community on Aug. 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army, located at 2901 N. Clinton St.

“We are giving away shoes to the first 500 who register,” Sivels said. Pre-registration is required by July 16.

The Salvation Army will be distributing backpacks at Headwaters Park on Aug. 12 from 5:30 p.m. until supplies are gone. No application or proof of need is required.

For more information visit the Salvation Army’s website.