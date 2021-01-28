Salvation Army to hold drive thru food pantry in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Salvation Army is partnering with Farmers to Families to hold a drive thru food pantry on two Saturdays in February.

The giveaway will be held Feb. 6 and 13 at the Central Christian Church located at 500 MacGahan St in Huntington. The Salvation Army said that food truck will be arriving at 10 a.m. and volunteers are needed to help unload the pallets of boxes.

At noon families can arrive and volunteers will place boxes of food in trunks. Food boxes will be given to the first 700 families.

The boxes will include dairy products, three kinds of meat as well as produce. The Salvation Army is expecting to receive 1,000 to 1,275 boxes of food to distribute.