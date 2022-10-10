FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Salvation Army is taking applications for its Christmas assistance programs this week. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. October 10th through the 14th, at The Salvation Army office at 2901 N. Clinton Street.

Families who are interested in receiving assistance this holiday season must apply in person at this time, and only the legal guardian of children may apply for assistance.

Applications will be taken by household. If more than one family is requesting assistance in the same home, they must apply together.

Take the following information:

Families Receiving Government Assistance – documents to bring:

Photo ID (head of household/applicant)

Social Security Card or ITIN Card for all members of the household

Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18- Custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent

Proof of Government Assistance: Food Stamps, TANF, Unemployment, Housing, etc.

Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14

Families Not Receiving Government Assistance – documents to bring:

Photo ID (head of household/applicant)

Social Security Card or ITIN Card for all members of the household

Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18- Custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent

Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14

Proof of Income

Proof of expenses for the entire house- Utility bills, lease, phone, transportation, medical, etc.

For more information, call The Salvation Army at (260) 744-2311 or visit www.safortwayne.org.