Salvation Army taking Christmas assistance applications starting Oct. 12th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Salvation Army will be taking applications for its Christmas assistance programs starting Monday, October 12th, through Friday the 16th. Hours are 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. each day, at 2901 N. Clinton Street.

Families interested in receiving assistance this holiday season must apply in person at this time, and only the legal guardian of children included may apply for assistance.

Applications will be taken by household. If more than one family is requesting assistance in the same home, they must apply together.

Families receiving government assistance must take:

· Photo ID (head of household/applicant)

· Social Security Card or ITIN Card for all members of the household

· Birth certificates for all children under the age of 18 – custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent.

· Proof of government assistance: food stamps, TANF, unemployment, housing, etc.

· Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14.

Families not receiving government assistance must take:

· Photo ID (head of household/applicant)

· Social Security Card or ITIN Card for all members of the household

· Birth certificates for all children under the age of 18 – custody papers will also be required if you

are not a birth parent.

· Proof of income

· Child support households without both birth parents must show proof of child support. Proof can be obtained at the Allen County Clerks Office or Allen County Juvenile Center regardless of

payment status (even if you have never filed for support.)

· Proof of expenses for the entire house – utility bills, lease, rent, phone, cable, medical, etc.

· Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14.