Salvation Army still in need of donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Christmas Day fast approaching, the Fort Wayne Salvation Army is hoping for last-minute donations to its Red Kettle campaign to meet its goal.

Officials told WANE 15 that as of midday Monday, it had raised just over $148,000 – 69 percent of the organization’s total donation goal of $240,000.

Money raised through the Red Kettle drive supports the Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance programs and helps those in need all year long.

Bell ringers will be out ringing until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Christmas Eve. Online donations will be accepted through Christmas Day.

Donations can be made at kettles at stores around Fort Wayne, at safortwayne.org, or through the mail or in person at 2901 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46805. You can also use Google and Apple Pay through a QR code.

NOTE: An anonymous donor, described only as a “lifelong supporter of The Salvation Army,” is going to match all donations from now through Christmas Eve. Donors should earmark gifts for the Fort Wayne Corps.