If anyone knows who these individuals are, you’re asked to call the Auburn Police Dept.

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Police are calling on the public’s help to find a group of people who took items from a Salvation Army.

Courtesy: Auburn Police Dept.

The images released by the Auburn Police Department show the incident happened Tuesday, June 18 after 9 p.m. at the corner of 7th and Grand Staff Drive. Investigators did not say what items or how much was taken.

Courtesy: Auburn Police Dept.

If anyone can identify any of the individuals in these photos, please contact the Auburn Police Department at 260-920-3200 ext. 1922.

Courtesy: Auburn Police Dept.