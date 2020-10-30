Salvation Army looking for volunteer bell ringers this holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we near the holiday season, the Salvation Army has begun looking for volunteers to be bell ringers.

Salvation Army bell ringers can be seen all over town during the holiday season, ringing a hand bell in hopes of raising money.

Officials are hoping the holiday season will bring in more donations through the Red Kettle Campaign after the donations from earlier in the year have dried up.

“So far this year we saw a great response with COVID and a number of donations came in March and April,” said Kenyon Sivels, Caption Core Officer Administrator with the Salvation Army. “Many of those have since dried up.

The Salvation Army hosted a trunk-or-treat event that Sivels says brought in toys and cash donations, however, the organization is not where it wants to be.

“With COVID and things still being on the tenuous side, we want to be as careful as possible but we also want to do everything we can to raise the most amount of money – because that amount of money… if we hit our goal [and] exceed our goal, [it] goes to help serve people throughout the rest of the year.”

Currently, the Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers for the 2020 season. Qualifications include: being cheerful and greeting people.

“We have a number of sites throughout town and we ring Monday through Saturday. Every site we can fill with a volunteer. Every hour that we can fill with a volunteer [brings money that] stays here in Allen County.”

There is an opportunity to be paid for the position.

“They come in an apply. You need valid ID and documentation as well… and then we send our applications to our headquarters who further the approval process,” Sivels said.

All of the ringers will be required to wear masks both inside and outside, wear gloves and an apron. Some stores are asking that the buckets be wiped down after each donation. All of the ringers will have wipes or sanitizer spray with them.

The signature red aprons will be sanitized.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering can find more information and sign up here.

This year donations can be placed in the red buckets around town as well as given in the “virtual red kettles.” Anyone can set up a virtual red kettle, they just need to call the Salvation Army. Information for virtual red kettle can be found on the Fort Wayne Salvation Army website.