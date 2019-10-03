Salvation Army looking for bell ringers in DeKalb County

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The Salvation Army is looking for red kettle bell ringers in DeKalb County.

Businesses, organizations, clubs, church groups, youth groups, families and individuals are encouraged to participate.

Money raised in DeKalb County stays in DeKalb County and provides: nursing home gifts distributed by Catholic Charities; school supplies distributed by Shelter/SonShine Ministries; financial assistance for families in crisis; summer camp for children; family assistance during natural disasters; and winter boots for school children distributed by Shelter/SonShine Ministries and Shoe Sensation.

Ringing begins Nov. 15 and ends Dec. 31. People can sign up online at RegisterToRing.com. For more information, people may contact Renee Florin at 437-0432.