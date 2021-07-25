Salvation Army looking for back to school donations for students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Salvation Army is looking for donations for their annual Tools for School fundraiser.
Public donations bins are at Sweetwater Sound as well a several Walgreens and Walmarts around Fort Wayne. The Salvation Army said in a press release that monetary donations have been down this year so they are unable to buy all that they need for the program.
They are looking for:
- Book bags
- Folders, 3 ring binders, composition books, spiral notebooks and loose leaf paper
- Writing Untensils (pencils, pens, markers, crayons, colored pencils, dry erase markers, highlighters)
- Earbuds or headphones with microphone
- Pink erasers
- Pencil bags and cases
- Post It notes
- Glue sticks
- Rulers
- 3×5 Index Cards
- Cleaning supplies (Disinfectant wipes, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, tissues)
- Zipper storage bags (sizes sandwich, quart and gallon)
- Water bottles
You can drop off donations now through August 8 in public donation bins at Sweetwater Sound as well as Walmart and Walgreens locations around Fort Wayne:
- Sweetwater Sound 5501 US-30 West
- Walgreens 10170 Maysville Rd.
- Walgreens 6201 Stellhorn Rd.
- Walgreens 2410 N. Coliseum Blvd.
- Walgreens 6202 W Jefferson Blvd.
- Walgreens 9030 Us Highway 24 W.
- Walgreens 110 E. Creighton Ave
- Walgreens 222 E. Pettit Ave.
- Walgreens 1701 E. Paulding
- Walgreens 6730 Bluffton Rd.
- Walgreens 10211 Chestnut Plaza Dr.
- Walgreens 330 W.State Blvd.
- Walgreens 5435 E. Dupont Rd.
- Walgreens 5830 N. Clinton St.
- Walgreens 11932 Lima Rd.
- Walgreens 10412 Coldwater
- Walgreens 907 Lincoln Highway
- Wal-Mart 1710 Apple Glen Blvd
You can donate a virtual backpack online. $25 provides a backpack full of supplies for the first day of school. Be sure to select Tools for School when you are asked which program you wish to support.