Salvation Army looking for back to school donations for students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Salvation Army is looking for donations for their annual Tools for School fundraiser.

Public donations bins are at Sweetwater Sound as well a several Walgreens and Walmarts around Fort Wayne. The Salvation Army said in a press release that monetary donations have been down this year so they are unable to buy all that they need for the program.

They are looking for:

Book bags

Folders, 3 ring binders, composition books, spiral notebooks and loose leaf paper

Writing Untensils (pencils, pens, markers, crayons, colored pencils, dry erase markers, highlighters)

Earbuds or headphones with microphone

Pink erasers

Pencil bags and cases

Post It notes

Glue sticks

Rulers

3×5 Index Cards

Cleaning supplies (Disinfectant wipes, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, tissues)

Zipper storage bags (sizes sandwich, quart and gallon)

Water bottles

You can drop off donations now through August 8 in public donation bins at Sweetwater Sound as well as Walmart and Walgreens locations around Fort Wayne:

Sweetwater Sound 5501 US-30 West

Walgreens 10170 Maysville Rd.

Walgreens 6201 Stellhorn Rd.

Walgreens 2410 N. Coliseum Blvd.

Walgreens 6202 W Jefferson Blvd.

Walgreens 9030 Us Highway 24 W.

Walgreens 110 E. Creighton Ave

Walgreens 222 E. Pettit Ave.

Walgreens 1701 E. Paulding

Walgreens 6730 Bluffton Rd.

Walgreens 10211 Chestnut Plaza Dr.

Walgreens 330 W.State Blvd.

Walgreens 5435 E. Dupont Rd.

Walgreens 5830 N. Clinton St.

Walgreens 11932 Lima Rd.

Walgreens 10412 Coldwater

Walgreens 907 Lincoln Highway

Wal-Mart 1710 Apple Glen Blvd

You can donate a virtual backpack online. $25 provides a backpack full of supplies for the first day of school. Be sure to select Tools for School when you are asked which program you wish to support.