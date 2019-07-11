Salvation Army kicks off annual Tools for School campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Salvation Army kicked off its Tools for School program Thursday, July 11.

The program provides Allen County families in need with essential school supplies for children to be successful in the classroom. The program also gives the community a chance to pitch in and care for their neighbors by helping to equip students with the materials and confidence they need to achieve their goals.

Due to community support, the Salvation Army was able to provide more than 1,000 children with their back-to-school essentials last year, and their goal is to reach 1,000 children again this year.

For more information, visit The Salvation Army at www.safortwayne.org or call (260) 744-2311.