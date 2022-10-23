FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to give back this holiday season?

The Salvation Army of Allen County is looking for bell ringing volunteers for the 2022 holiday season. According to a Facebook post, The Salvation Army will be kicking off its campaign soon.

Volunteers will be responsible for standing outside select shopping locations next to the “iconic kettle,” ring the bell and greet shoppers as they go inside. Bell ringers can register as an individual ringer or with a group.

The Salvation Army has also given those who want to help out remotely an option to be a virtual ringer. Virtual ringers host an online fundraiser to support local Salvation Army campaigns.

If you are interested in learning more about being a bell ringer, visit Register to Ring.