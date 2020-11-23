Salvation Army holds Drive-Thru Disney Wonderland Experience fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, the Salvation Army is holding a Drive-thru Disney Wonderland Experience fundraiser to help meet the needs of Angel Tree families.

“The Salvation Army and Walmart have collaborated to meet human needs for more than 40 years, and we are partnering to Rescue Christmas in 2020 with Angel Trees at Walmart stores across the nation,” the Salvation Army said on it’s website. “Recognizing that every child deserves to feel the joy of Christmas, The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys to more than one-million children and families in need each year.”

The Salvation Army will be holding their drive-thru fundraiser on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2901 N. Clinton St. to raise money and toy donations to give the area children a joyful Christmas.

Cost per child: $10 donation or $10’s worth of a brand new toy to donate.

Anyone who donates will receive a gift bag that will be filled by beloved Disney characters including: Elsa and Ana, Brave characters, Snow White, Moana, Toy Story characters and more. The gift bags will be filled with gift cards and an item from Matilda Jane.

For more information on the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, visit the organization’s website.