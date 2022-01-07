Salvation Army falls short of goal; still time to help

A Salvation Army bell ringer outside the Sam’s Club in Fort Wayne on December 2, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Salvation Army’s Christmas collection totals finished just short of the $237,000 goal but officials say you can still help.

The Christmas bell ringing efforts raised $222,403 to help those in need in Allen County throughout 2022. The essential programs of The Salvation Army serve individuals and families in the community who are experiencing crisis situations. This includes disaster response, emergency shelter, food, avoiding evection or foreclosure, preventing utility disconnects, case management, transportation, youth services and more.

The Salvation Army still accepts donations online at www.safortwayne.org