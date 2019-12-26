Salvation Army exceeds Red Kettle goal after anonymous donor matches gifts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Just in time for Christmas, The Salvation Army said they reached the end of the Red Kettle Campaign ahead of the finish line.

Three days before their Christmas deadline, The Salvation Army had raised 70% of its $240,000 Red Kettle donation goal. After an anonymous donor matched donations through the home stretch, the organization said Thursday they reached 111% of their donation goal.

The money raised over the holidays not only goes to their Christmas assistance programs, but also helps those in need all year long.

For more information, visit The Salvation Army’s website here.

During times of emergency (flood relief efforts and emergency interventions), and during times of hardship (for those who lose jobs or find themselves in a financial crisis), The Salvation Army is committed to those in need.