FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, October 9 application will be open for the annual Salvation Army Christmas Assistance program. The applications will be open through Friday, October 13.

You will need to apply in person. The Salvation Army is located at 2901 North Clinton Street. The times you can apply are 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

For families receiving government assistance, you will need to bring:

Photo ID (head of household/applicant)

Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18-Custody papers if you are not a birth parent.

Proof of Government Assistance: Food Stamps, TANF, Unemployment, Housing, Medicaid, Hoosier Healthwise, etc.

Clothing sizes, shoe sizes, and toy preferences for all children ages 0-14.

For families not receiving government assistance, you will need to bring:

Photo ID (head of household/applicant)

Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18-Custody papers if you are not a birth parent.

Clothing sizes, shoe sizes, and toy preferences for all children ages 0-14.

Proof of Income: Paycheck Stubs, Bank Statements, or Tax Returns are all acceptable. Please include child support.

The Salvation Army is asking you to stop by before Friday if you can. Friday can get busy, and sometimes they can’t get to everyone. Applications will be taken by household. If more than one family is requesting assistance in the same home, they must apply together.

For more information, call The Salvation Army at 744-2311 or click here.