FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Salvation Army is lagging behind its goal of raising $233,000 by Dec. 24.

Right now, it’s raised $47,661.14 of that goal, or just about 20%.

“We still have a ways to go,” said Kenyon Sivels, captain of the Allen County Salvation army.

While having to raise 80% of the total goal in about two weeks seems like a steep hill to climb, Sivels isn’t worried about finishing short of the goal.

“We are trending well,” Sivels said. “If everyone in Allen County puts $1 in the kettle, we will exceed our goal.”

And that goal money stays in Fort Wayne, which is one aspect of the Salvation Army Sivels is proud of. The other big one is Angel Tree.

According to The Salvation Army website, “The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.”

A note attached to a present at the Fort Wayne Salvation Army

On Wednesday, that meant volunteers worked hard to receive donations, sort them and give them to families in need. Sivels was very complimentary of his staff, who he said helped achieve the Salvation Army’s goals.

“Our mission is to meet human needs in the name of Jesus without discrimination,” Sivels said. “This is a testament to our staff, which is excellent.”

To find ways to help support the mission of the Fort Wayne Salvation Army you can check out their website here.