Salvation Army Angel Tree looking for families to adopt a child before Wednesday’s deadline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Salvation Army Angel Tree provides a gift of clothing to Allen County children in need. Wednesday is the deadline for donations, and there are still many children left to adopt.



Each year The Salvation Army meets with parents looking to provide Christmas for their families. This year is no different.

The Salvation Army said that it has received applications from over 500 families seeking to give gifts to their 2000 plus children.

Anyone interesting in adopting a child is able to shop through Amazon, Walmart and Target with contactless shopping, the press release said.

The deadline for drop off at The Salvation Army on Clinton Street is Wednesday.

Additional resources:

The best way to get a tag is through our online Angel Tree Portal

Salvation Army Angel Tree’s Amazon Wish List.

Salvation Army’s Target Wish List.

Anyone wanting more information is asked to call 260-744-2311.