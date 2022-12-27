FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although there was some worry that the Allen County Salvation Army would miss its Red Kettle Campaign goal, Tuesday’s final count revealed they surpassed their 233,000 dollar target.

The final count came in as $292,788, after adding a matching donation provided by Hanning and Bean Enterprises.

“It’s a huge, huge number,” said Kenyon Sivels, Pastor, and Administrator with the Salvation Army. “We thank the Lord and foremost for his provision in that.”

This is Sivels’ third year working in Fort Wayne with the Salvation Army alongside his wife Melissa.

The pair met at a Salvation Army bible camp in Wisconsin.

This is their third stop while working for the Salvation Army, the nonprofit relocates its officer to new cities every 3-6 years, and before coming to Fort Wayne Sivels and his wife worked previously in Mason City, Iowa, and Watertown, South Dakota.

Of their three years, Sivels told WANE 15 that this was his family’s easiest in Fort Wayne so far.

“Our first year was Covid, last year my Dad died and we had some sickness and this year we also had some sickness, but we had more folks ring bells,” Sivels said. “We’ve had more volunteers this year than any of our three Christmases.”

However, the successful season is hardly over. Even with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program handing out presents to hundreds of kids, Sivels has his eyes on year-end giving to provide more services to Allen County in the year to come.

“There’s still year-end giving, and we want to encourage folks to still do that,” Sivels said. “The money brought in during the season goes back to the people, back to programs.”

Those programs range from camps for kids to groups specifically for moms.

In addition to the money they hope to receive before the end of the year, each dollar donated will still be matched by Hanning and Bean Enterprises until the new year, up to $125,000.

You can donate online or bring money to the Salvation Army Corps, located at 2901 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805, during their business hours.