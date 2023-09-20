MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Saluting Branches is a unique combination of trees and the military. Across the county and an hour away from the Summit City, volunteers are joining forces for the 9th Annual “Saluting Branches” Day of Service at Marion National Cemetery. It promises to touch the lives of veterans and their families.

Fort Wayne Monster Tree Service was apart of the initiate Wednesday, along with many other tree companies.

“There is multiple companies here some from Indianapolis, they had a great turnout and had an abundance of help and they helped us as well,” said Fort Wayne Monster Tree Service Owner, Greg Osborn.

The tree care and landscape industry show their support for troops by helping to make their final resting places a safe and beautiful environment for all who visit.

By caring for trees and landscapes, volunteers improve the appearance and safety of the cemeteries, which are important symbols of the nation’s history and service.

“It’s an opportunity for us to give back donating our time to take care of those who took care of us,” Osborn said.

The day of service reached 100 veteran properties with 4,000 volunteers.