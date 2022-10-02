FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Salomon Farm Park is lighting up Sunday night with lanterns to symbolize the fight against cancer.

Together with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Light the Night draws supporters every year to bring light to the darkness of cancer, organizers said in a release. It’s a nationwide movement that raises awareness and funding for groundbreaking research and treatment options to eliminate cancer.

During the event, attendees can write notes to lost loved ones on a memorial wall at the park.

The “moving and healing lantern lighting ceremony” is set to start around 7:15 p.m. or just before the sun goes down. At the end of the ceremony, those in attendance walk along a path together at Salomon Farm Park, holding colored lanterns that symbolize support (red), survivors (white) and remembrance (yellow).

This year’s fundraising goal is $25,000. Fundraising is not required to participate. Register for free here.*

It’s all happening at Salomon Farm Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Food can be purchased from Twisted Smoke and Whip and Chill, and Wallen Road Band is performing live music. More entertainment includes a photo booth, bounce house, family games and more.

*A virtual event on November 15 is planned for any participants who aren’t able to join in-person. Those who register can expect more details through email.