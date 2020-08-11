Salomon Farm Park holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new covered walking bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on a newly covered walking bridge at Salomon Farm Park Tuesday morning.

The city’s Parks and Rec Director and the family of the late Don Wolf cut the ribbon on the new structure located on the south side of the park near Till Road.

Wolf was one of the park’s most generous supporters, which is why the bridge is named after him.

The bridge as a sign that reads “A Bridge to the Future” which represents Wolf’s hope for the project to lead to even more opportunities for visitors to enjoy the park.

The department is working on details for people to hold events at the bridge. They plan to offer rentals sometime in 2021.