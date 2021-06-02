Salomon Farm Park Farmers’ Market opens for season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A farmers’ market just opened up for the season with goods from across northeast Indiana.

The Salomon Farm Park Farmers’ Market has products including fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, baked goods, honey, homemade crafts and more. The market also has entertainment and children’s activities.

“We have 170 acers so families can come out, go for a walk before the market. Sometimes we do wagon rides, we might not do that until later in the season this year due to COVID. Come and get produce. Visit with the animals. It makes for a good shopping experience ,” said Eden Lamb, outdoor recreations supervisors for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

The market is open Wednesdays from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.. through Sept. 1 at 817 W Dupont Rd.