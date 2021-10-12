Salaries for elected officials, public safety undecided at City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At the Fort Wayne City Council meeting Tuesday, the board voted to move the date in which it would vote on the salaries for a number of elected officials and public safety positions.

The board was scheduled to vote on the salaries for elected officials in Fort Wayne, every appointed officer, employee, deputy assistant, departmental and institutional head in the Civil City and City Utilities as well as all the members of the Division of Public Safety.

Employees salaries listed include:

The Mayor: $141,881

Common Council Members: $24,581

City Clerk: $90,352

Just before the vote, Councilman Russ Jehl (Second District) asked that the vote be held until the budget vote. His reasoning behind the motion is that if a salary has already been passed, any changes to the budget would cause a conflict.

“So you want to be able to adjust both of them concurrently,” Jehl said.

Council voted 7:2 to hold the vote for two weeks.

The salary resolutions will be voted on with the budget.