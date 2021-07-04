Salamonie Summer Festival returns to Warren for Fourth of July Weekend

WARREN, Ind. (WANE) — A jam-packed weekend in Warren as they celebrate the annual Salamonie Summer Festival.

This year’s theme is “Just Imagine”. With a full slate of events for the family, Warren Fire Department Volunteer Wendell Brown said this year’s festival is being seen as a rejuvenation for the community after the pandemic. Plus, it gives the department a chance to connect with youth in the community.

“This is one of the things that you know kids can relate to, they actually can see and participate in utilizing a hose,” said Brown. “It’s a good thing for young kids to understand what we do and hopefully that they understand that we’re here to protect them and their families.”

The festival continues through Monday. Find a schedule of events on their Facebook page.