Salamonie Preschool’s ‘D is for Decomposition’ to take place July 14

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting preschool-age children and their adults to Salamonie Preschool’s “D is for Decomposition” on July 14.

Children ages two – five and their adults are welcome to attend the class from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Salamonie Interpretive Center located in Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area, Andrews.

The DNR said each program is designed to enhance the preschooler’s basic education, including music, crafts, social interaction and time outdoors with a nature-related theme.

The program fee is $2 per child. The DNR said advance registration is appreciated and can be done by calling Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127.

For more information on other UWIS programs visit the Upper Wabash Facebook page or by calling 260-468-2127.

Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is located at 3691 S. New Holland Road in Andrews.