Salamonie preschool offers ‘B is for Buds and Blooms’ on May 5

ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting preschool-age children and their adults to Salamonie Preschool’s “B is for Buds and Blooms” on May 5 to learn about what a bud is and why it needs to bloom.

Children ages two to five and their adults are invited to attend the class from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Salamonie Interpretive Center located in Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area in Andrews.

“Each program is designed to enhance the preschooler’s basic education, including music, crafts, social interaction and time outdoors, always with a nature-related theme,” the DNR said.

The program fee is $2 per child. Advance registration is appreciated. Register by calling Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127.

The DNR said details for this event may be subject to change based on the state’s COVID-19 response.

For more information on other UWIS programs, see dnr.IN.gov/uwis or facebook.com/upperwabash, or call 260-468-2127.