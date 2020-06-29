Salamonie Mills locations up for auction, Agland Grain claims hearing date announced

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — An online auction date has been announced to sell off grain mills and land connected to Salamonie Mills.

Simpson Grain, located in Huntington county, Hemp Mill, and the Railroad Facility located in Warren, and the Markle Elevator located in Markle are all on the auction block. Land located on 1000 South in Warren and a pullet barn located in Liberty Center is also being auctioned off. Each location can be purchased separately or together.

The auction is the result of First Farmers Bank & Trust foreclosing on Salamonie Mills, along with its sister company Agland Grain, after defaulting on two separate loans totaling more than 8 million dollars. While the bank was foreclosing the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency temporarily suspended the mill’s licenses.

Owners surrendered their licenses to the state effective April 24th, closing all locations in both Wells and Huntington County. When the mills closed farmers and producers who used the facility were left with questions on when they would receive money for the grain stores in the mill’s bins.

The Indiana Department of Agriculture and the Indiana Grain Buyers Association and Warehouse Licensing Agency has been working to help inform producers about the next steps in the claims hearing process, even holding an online webinar in early June.

The auction is being run virtually through Halderman Real Estate & Farm Management. Bidding starts on July 22 at 8 a.m. Bidding closes on the following day on July 23 at 5 p.m.

Agland Grain locations in Bluffton and Uniondale are currently not up for auction or for sale. Personal property including tools and equipment will be sold at a separate auction in August.

The state will hold a public claims hearing meeting for all producers who believe they have a claim to file directly related to the failure of Agland Grain on Thursday, July 2 at 2 p.m.

The hearing will be held in the Merillat Centre of the Arts Building located on the campus of Huntington University. Representatives from the Indiana Grain Buyers Association and Warehouse Licensing Agency will be available onsite starting at 9:30 a.m. to help farmers prepare documents necessary to file a claim.

A public hearing date for claims related to Salamonie Mills has not been announced.

The claims hearings for Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain are being held separately.

Producers are encouraged to call Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency at (317) 232-1360 or email INGrainBuyers@isda.in.gov.

To learn more about the auction of Salamonie Mills locations click here.