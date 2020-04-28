Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain voluntarily surrender licenses

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A grain mill company serving both Huntington and Wells County has voluntarily surrendered its licenses.

Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain are a grain mill company that supplies a wide range of agriculturally-related products including livestock feed and grain bin storage in both Huntington and Wells County.

Back in March the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency temporarily suspended the mill’s licenses. On Friday a public notice was made at the mill locations at Bluffton, Uniondale, Markle, Huntington, and Warren.

As a result, the mills can no longer legally receive “grain for storage, grain bank, deferred pricing, warehouse receipts, or any other grain merchandising.”

Any person owed grain and/or payment for the sale of grain from Salamonie Mills and/or Agland grain is asked to contact the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency.

As of Monday the companies’ licenses were officially labeled “inactive” on the state’s website.

The company also faces foreclosure after defaulting on two loans totaling more than 8 million dollars. The hearing to move the foreclosure process along will now be held on May 6 at 1:30 p.m. in Huntington County Circuit Court. At that time the owners of Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain will be ordered to appear in court with complete records of their properties, equipment, tenants produced crops in 2019, copies of all farm leases, contracts for the sale of crops and copies of all delivery/scale receipts for all crops delivered to elevators or any other third parties to be examined.

Producers are encouraged to call our Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency at 317.232.1360 or email INGrainBuyers@isda.in.gov.