Salamonie Lake to hold Summer Day Camp and Family Overnight program in June

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Salamonie Lake is holding a Summer Day Camp and Family Overnight program June 17 – 18 for ages seven -12.

Participants will participate in forest discovery, hiking, live animals, crafts, games, water fun, canoeing and evening activities for camping families. Camping families are asked to bring their own tents and camping gear.

Campers will need to bring a lunch each day, the DNR said. A small snack will be provided.

Schedule:

June 17: Campers meets from 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. for the day camp portion. Activities resume at 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. for a Sound Bite program.

June 18: Campers meets from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The day camp is $50 per child for both days or $30 for one day. Additional siblings per family will receive a $5 discount.

Advance registration is required. To register, call 260-468-2127.

The DNR said the details of the camp may be subject to change based on Indiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is located at 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews, 46702.