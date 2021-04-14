Salamonie Lake holds Summer Forest Camp for children ages 7-13

ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – Looking for a unique outdoor day camp this summer? Salamonie Lake is holding a Summer Forest Camp from June 28 – July 2.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said Salamonie Lake will be making memories from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for campers ages seven to 13.

“This camp is held entirely outdoors, except for restroom breaks. The focus will be on water activities and will include: daily hike, sit spots, games, shelter building, small groups to prepare and present short presentations on nature topics. Participants will also meet live wildlife through educational ambassadors,” the DNR said.

Campers are asked to dress for the weather by bringing water shoes (shoes that can get wet and muddy), an extra set of dry clothes, sun screen, hats and bug spray. Food will not be provided so campers need to bring their own sack lunch, drinks and snacks.

The camp is $60 per child and $55 for each additional sibling. The DNR said that anyone who registers and pays by June 14 and will save $10 per child. For more information and registration, call 260-468-2127. Limited space available.

In compliance with Back on Track Indiana, the DNR said CDC social distancing guidelines and use of face coverings if indoors or closer than six feet will be practiced.

Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is located at 3691 New Holland Road in Andrews.