Salamonie and Mississinewa lakes to hold free fishing derbies

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting kids ages two to 14 and their adults to Free Fishing Derbies at Salamonie and Mississinewa lakes on June 5.

Youth age categories are: 2 to 5, 6 to 10 and 11 to 14. There will be first-, second- and third-prize winners for largest fish in each age category. The largest overall fish will be awarded a grand prize, the DNR said. Each participant must use bait provided by DNR staff.

Each property will host its own derby, with winners announced at each property.

Schedule:

8:30 p.m.: Sign-in begins with rules and regulations announced

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Youth Fishing

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Adult Fishing Contest Awards will follow. Children and their adult must be present to win awards.



Advance registration is requested. To register, call the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127.



The DNR said the event may be subject to change based on Indiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is located at 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews, 46702.